Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 15,311 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,311 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gannett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,572.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

GCI opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $823.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $777.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

