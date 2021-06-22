Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,403 Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,403 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qudian were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Qudian by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 91,736 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,000. 22.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qudian alerts:

Shares of QD stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $602.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.98. Qudian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 24.74, a current ratio of 24.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.03). Qudian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 3.66%.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cash credit products; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD).

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.