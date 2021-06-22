Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Auris Medical worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Auris Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 6.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Auris Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:EARS opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology, rhinology and allergy, and CNS disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Auris Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auris Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.