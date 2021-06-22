Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 68,756 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,577,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47. Cytosorbents Co. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $338.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 0.28.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytosorbents Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.