Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.79, for a total value of C$53,379.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,569,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,717,563.39.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.69, for a total value of C$53,058.60.

On Monday, June 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total value of C$52,824.90.

On Friday, May 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$49,940.40.

On Friday, April 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total transaction of C$49,722.90.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total transaction of C$55,013.10.

On Monday, April 26th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.16, for a total transaction of C$51,488.10.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total transaction of C$49,986.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total value of C$47,901.90.

On Monday, April 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.16, for a total value of C$48,473.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$49,299.00.

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$17.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08. Real Matters Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.87 and a 12 month high of C$33.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REAL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Real Matters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.90.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

