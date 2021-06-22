Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.79, for a total value of C$53,379.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,569,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,717,563.39.
Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.69, for a total value of C$53,058.60.
- On Monday, June 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total value of C$52,824.90.
- On Friday, May 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$49,940.40.
- On Friday, April 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total transaction of C$49,722.90.
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total transaction of C$55,013.10.
- On Monday, April 26th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.16, for a total transaction of C$51,488.10.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total transaction of C$49,986.00.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total value of C$47,901.90.
- On Monday, April 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.16, for a total value of C$48,473.10.
- On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$49,299.00.
Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$17.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08. Real Matters Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.87 and a 12 month high of C$33.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.69.
About Real Matters
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
