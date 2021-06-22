Dale Chappell Sells 402,480 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $3,076,213.26.
- On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26.
Shares of HGEN opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of -2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $19,100,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 653,367 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth about $6,498,000. Think Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Humanigen by 1,314.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 253,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.
Humanigen Company Profile
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
Recommended Story: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.