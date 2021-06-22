Dale Chappell Sells 402,480 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $3,076,213.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26.

Shares of HGEN opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of -2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $19,100,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 653,367 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth about $6,498,000. Think Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Humanigen by 1,314.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 253,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

