PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CEO Colin Shannon Sells 442,241 Shares

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,284,926.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Colin Shannon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Colin Shannon sold 143,303 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $24,117,894.90.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $167.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.33. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.79 and a 1-year high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,765,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,373,000 after purchasing an additional 30,853 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $748,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

