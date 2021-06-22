Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €69.00 by Barclays

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €58.28 ($68.56).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW opened at €57.25 ($67.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €52.37. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.