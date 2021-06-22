Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $738.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to announce $738.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $696.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $791.20 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $297.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELY shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

