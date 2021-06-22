Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Get Flywire alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $36.10 on Monday. Flywire has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $37.14.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.