Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.54.

NYSE:LSI opened at $108.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.33. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $108.44.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after acquiring an additional 928,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after acquiring an additional 944,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after buying an additional 123,427 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

