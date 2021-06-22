Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.03.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PASG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO Richard Steven Morris purchased 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Passage Bio by 310.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.52. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

