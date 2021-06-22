Contrasting Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vine Energy and Earthstone Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vine Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Earthstone Energy $144.52 million 6.24 -$13.55 million $0.46 24.98

Vine Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Earthstone Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vine Energy and Earthstone Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vine Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88 Earthstone Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83

Vine Energy currently has a consensus target price of $17.63, indicating a potential upside of 18.69%. Earthstone Energy has a consensus target price of $9.17, indicating a potential downside of 20.22%. Given Vine Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vine Energy is more favorable than Earthstone Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Vine Energy and Earthstone Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vine Energy N/A N/A N/A Earthstone Energy -20.63% 4.24% 3.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.4% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.5% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Vine Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc., an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 78,875 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 38,298 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 40,577 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

