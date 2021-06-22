Reviewing Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) & The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) and The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Keurig Dr Pepper and The Duckhorn Portfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 5 4 0 2.44 The Duckhorn Portfolio 0 2 7 0 2.78

Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus price target of $35.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.26%. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential downside of 8.58%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than The Duckhorn Portfolio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and The Duckhorn Portfolio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $11.62 billion 4.18 $1.33 billion $1.40 24.49 The Duckhorn Portfolio $270.65 million 10.02 $32.38 million N/A N/A

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than The Duckhorn Portfolio.

Profitability

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and The Duckhorn Portfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 12.55% 8.74% 4.14% The Duckhorn Portfolio N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of The Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats The Duckhorn Portfolio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages. This segment also provides whole beans and ground coffee in bags, fractional packages, and cans. The Packaged Beverages segment manufactures and distributes packaged beverages for its brands, as well as for partner brands; and other third parties. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup. The Latin America Beverages segment offers carbonated mineral water, flavored carbonated soft drink (CSD), bottled water, and vegetable juice products. The company offers its CSD and non-carbonated beverages products under the Snapple, Mott's, Bai, Clamato, Hawaiian Punch, Core, Yoo-Hoo, ReaLemon, Vita Coco, evian, Mr and Mrs T mixers, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, 7UP, A&W, Sunkist soda, Squirt, Big Red, RC Cola, Vernors, Crush, Schweppes, PeÃ±afiel, Green Mountain, Van Houtte, The Original Donut Shop, Mistic, Nantucket Nectars, and Sun Drop brands. It distributes its products through retail channels, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, fountains, mass merchandisers, club stores, office superstores, vending machines, grocery and drug stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other small outlets, as well as e-commerce retailers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally. It also serves individual consumers through club membership, the company's website, and tasting rooms located in Napa Valley, California; Anderson Valley, California; Sebastopol, California; Hollister, California; and Walla Walla, Washington. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Saint Helena, California.

