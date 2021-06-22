Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.74.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $19,261,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

