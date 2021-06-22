Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.74.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.82.
In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $19,261,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
