AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Raised to C$9.75 at Desjardins

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGFMF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.29.

AGFMF stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.20. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

