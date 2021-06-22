Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Phillips 66 Partners is least exposed to fluctuations in commodity prices since it generates stable fee-based revenues under long-term contracts from diverse midstream energy assets across various areas of the United States. Importantly, its Lake Charles isomerization unit and massive Gray Oak Pipeline are expected to generate huge profits in the coming days. Also, its 16-inch C2G ethane pipeline is expected to be completed by mid-2021. Notably, its distribution yield of 8.9% is higher than the industry average of 5.7%. However, a rising debt load over the years reflects balance sheet weakness, which can restrict the partnership's financial flexibility. Also, its free cash flow after paying distributions was negative $643 million in the trailing 12-month period, reflecting weakness in operations. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSXP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $40.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 97.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after buying an additional 69,952 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 27,167 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 46.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

