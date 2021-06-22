ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.10.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $60.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.57. The company has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.