Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Seaport Global Securities

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price objective increased by Seaport Global Securities from $19.50 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Seaport Global Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VST. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.86.

NYSE:VST opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.05. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $652,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Vistra by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after purchasing an additional 319,330 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Vistra by 8.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,065,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,637,000 after purchasing an additional 906,244 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 86.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,498 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,865,000 after acquiring an additional 467,800 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

