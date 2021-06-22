Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) vs. One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Critical Review

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and One Liberty Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $266.64 million 6.99 -$16.22 million $1.29 17.10 One Liberty Properties $81.90 million 7.29 $27.41 million $1.90 15.16

One Liberty Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. One Liberty Properties pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and One Liberty Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71 One Liberty Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33

Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.40%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.13%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust 3.17% 0.68% 0.31% One Liberty Properties 27.67% 7.79% 2.88%

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

