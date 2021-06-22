$1.76 EPS Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $1.79. Northern Trust posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $113.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.88. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $361,770.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

