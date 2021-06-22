FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. FIG Partners assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.91.

NYSE FIGS opened at $42.61 on Monday. FIGS has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $42.89.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

