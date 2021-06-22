Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $53.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $705,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

