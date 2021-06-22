ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.75.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

NYSE OGS opened at $75.72 on Monday. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.20.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1,005.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ONE Gas by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.