Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $7.80 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $3.70.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.17.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.03. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

