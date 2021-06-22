SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.15

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.15 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 11.60 ($0.15). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 11.60 ($0.15), with a volume of 30,151 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.15. The stock has a market cap of £2.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36.

About SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

