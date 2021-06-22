MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.53

Shares of MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and traded as low as $1.82. MobileSmith shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 803 shares traded.

About MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST)

MobileSmith, Inc develops software applications for the healthcare industry in the United States. Its product portfolio includes PeriOp Patient Adherence, an EMR integrated mobile app-based set of pre and postoperative instructions that establish a clinical procedure management process between a patient and a healthcare provider; COVID Response Mobile Apps, a healthcare mobile apps supporting COVID-19 communications challenges for hospitals and their communities; and COVIDClear that assess and track the COVID-19 status of the workforce.

