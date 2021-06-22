Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.43

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and traded as high as $7.32. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 2,188 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nortech Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a market cap of $19.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Nortech Systems worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

