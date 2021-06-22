OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.92

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and traded as high as $5.02. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 14,396 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.
About OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
