Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.05

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $2.07. Macro Enterprises shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05.

About Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF)

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

