Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.52

Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and traded as low as $4.27. Uranium Participation shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 310,820 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on URPTF. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Uranium Participation from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Uranium Participation from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

