SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $310.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $312.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. Northland Securities increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $305.85.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $258.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.19 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.31, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,409 shares of company stock worth $11,272,467. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,609,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.