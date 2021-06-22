Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

MARA opened at $27.83 on Monday. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 4.49.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

