William Blair Begins Coverage on Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.14.

Get Flywire alerts:

FLYW stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. Flywire has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $37.14.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.