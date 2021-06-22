Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Astec anticipates steel prices to be higher this year owing to improving demand and continued supply constraints. The company is also witnessing tightness in labor availability for some positions and container shortages in general to support the increase in backlog. Further, supply headwinds, increased transportation and logistics costs remain headwinds. Investments related to automation are also anticipated to drive corporate costs higher. All of these factors will hurt Astec’s margins this year. Moreover, the company has been selling asphalt plant in certain markets at lower margins, which will weigh on its results. Thus, earnings estimates for the ongoing quarter and year have undergone negative revisions lately. Furthermore, the uncertainty regarding the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remains a woe.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Astec Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

ASTE opened at $59.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92. Astec Industries has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

