Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.94 Million

Analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will announce $18.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.01 million. Veritone posted sales of $13.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $80.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.55 million to $81.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $100.59 million, with estimates ranging from $97.67 million to $102.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veritone.

VERI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39. Veritone has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $671.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 3.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Veritone by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

