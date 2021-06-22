Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

HWDJF stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

