PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) PT Raised to $89.00 at Barclays

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its target price raised by Barclays from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.63.

Shares of PFSI opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

In related news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 12,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $789,654.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 890,258 shares of company stock worth $54,895,625 and have sold 679,822 shares worth $41,299,203. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

