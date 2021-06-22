Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.54.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $108.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.56%.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 44.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Life Storage by 40.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 80.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,278,000 after buying an additional 115,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Life Storage by 101.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 92,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.