Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OXBDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec raised Oxford Biomedica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Biomedica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of OXBDF stock opened at $17.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.06. Oxford Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

