Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $130.84 million, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Milestone Scientific will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 361,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 222,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 482,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

