$285.09 Million in Sales Expected for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) will report $285.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.00 million and the highest is $286.19 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $259.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,328. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.37.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

