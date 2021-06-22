Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

ERF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.89.

NYSE ERF opened at $7.17 on Monday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.16.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 86,049 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 23,321 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 353,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 227,966 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 355,388 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 141,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

