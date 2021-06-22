Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $218.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.13. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $162.88 and a 52-week high of $242.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 555.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 277.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

