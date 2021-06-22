Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CANF opened at $2.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $37.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 150.45% and a negative net margin of 1,680.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 812.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 105,867 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 60,483 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 2.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

