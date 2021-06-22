Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Lowered to Underperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CGIFF. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.46.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

