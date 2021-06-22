Adler Group (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adler Group (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Adler Group in a report on Friday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS:ADPPF opened at $29.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.65. Adler Group has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

