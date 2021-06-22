Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,131 ($14.78). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,123 ($14.67), with a volume of 1,028,696 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 14.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,059.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a GBX 355 ($4.64) dividend. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.97. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 5th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

About Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.