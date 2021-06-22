Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €181.80 ($213.88). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €179.10 ($210.71), with a volume of 660,143 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €182.33 ($214.51).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

