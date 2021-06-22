Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $640.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $600.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $567.35 on Friday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $416.03 and a 12 month high of $570.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $271.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.73.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,879,000,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

